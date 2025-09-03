People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

William Adams

Experience Columbus has welcomed William Adams as its new chief sales officer. Adams will drive the overall sales strategy and further propel Columbus’ reputation as a premier destination for hosting conventions and trade shows. Adams brings more than 20 years of experience in tourism and hospitality sales as well as team leadership and strategic planning. Most recently, he served as director of convention sales at Destination DC.

Tammy Wade

Tammy Wade has been named as the new director of sales & marketing for the Hyatt Place Indianapolis and Hyatt House Indianapolis. She brings more than 30 years of experience in hospitality sales and business to the table along with strong marketing strategies, project management tactics, and many established relationships. Wade joins the team from Hospitality Ventures Management Group, where she was the area director of sales barketing. Prior to that, Wade spent six years as the senior sales manager at Hilton Worldwide.

Alexandra Cocco

New Orleans’s Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue has appointed Alexandra Cocco as director of sales & marketing. With over 13 years in hospitality sales in New Orleans, Cocco has established herself within the local market. She joins Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue from Sage Hospitality Group, where she held the role of director of sales & marketing. Prior to that, she served in sales manager roles across various local properties, including Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Embassy Suites by Hilton, and Hotel Indigo.

Marissa Watson

Marissa Watson has been appointed director of sales & marketing at The Industrialist Hotel in Brooklyn, New York. With nearly a decade of experience in hotel and hospitality management, Watson joins The Industrialist Hotel from SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Pittsburgh. Prior to that, she gained experience as general manager at the Holiday Inn Express in Butler, Pennsylvania and assistant general manager at the Hampton Inn & Suites/Holiday Inn Express in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.