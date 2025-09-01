How has your work changed over the past year? Have digital tools helped you to do more with less? Are you seeing new attendee behaviors? Do you feel excited, worried — or both — about what’s ahead?

These are just a few of the questions we’re exploring in Convene’s 32nd Annual Meetings Market Survey*. Whether you’re a planner or a meeting designer, your voice helps us document the business events industry’s biggest challenges and opportunities. The survey will help us uncover insights around AI, sustainability, generational changes, budget pressures, and what’s shaping meetings today.

Those who complete this 10-minute survey — which closes Tuesday, Sept. 30 — can choose to be entered into a drawing for a $250 USD gift card. Thank you in advance for sharing your experience — and for helping paint a picture of where our industry stands now, and where it’s headed.

*Note: the survey is not open to event suppliers.