If you’re looking for a world-class meetings destination and haven’t visited Cincinnati in a while, it’s time for another look. This is a city growing by leaps and bounds, and its convention facilities are no exception. Take a look at the cutting-edge renovation happening at the Duke Energy Convention Center, Elm Street Convention Plaza, and new Marriott Headquarters Hotel coming soon.
Host Your Next Meeting in Cincy, a Destination That’s Better than Ever
A Sponsored Message by Visit Cincy
August 29, 2025