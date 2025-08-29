This week’s Convene Podcast spotlights inclusive event design — from REI’s approach to belonging, to practical strategies with Devon Montgomery Pasha, to how Create & Cultivate is reinventing women-focused networking.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: How REI Co-Op’s Events Are Inclusive in Nature

While some companies are backing off DEI, the outdoor retailer makes inclusivity a through line at its internal events. Written and read by Jennifer N. Dienst, senior editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Series: Designing for Belonging with Devon Montgomery Pasha: How Empathy, Data, and Values Drive Better Events

In this episode, event strategist and inclusion expert Devon Montgomery Pasha shares why designing for belonging goes far beyond accessibility checklists. She unpacks how empathy-based planning, value-driven data, and asking the right questions—not just demographic ones—can radically transform your events. From registration forms to post-event analysis, Devon offers practical strategies and powerful reminders for making every stakeholder feel seen, heard, and valued.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Inside Create & Cultivate: How Women-Only Business Festivals Are Reinventing Networking and Events

The women-focused festival Create & Cultivate has grown into one of the largest business events of its kind, blending celebrity keynotes, AI-powered networking, and brand activations that wow attendees and sponsors alike. In this episode of the Convene Podcast, the team unpacks what makes the event so successful, the debates around women-only spaces, and how such formats are reshaping the future of networking.

