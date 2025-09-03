Carter Dunham | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I first became involved with PCMA after being invited to attend an event. From the moment I arrived, I felt genuinely welcomed and appreciated the opportunity to connect with new people in the industry. That initial experience sparked my interest, and over time, my involvement naturally grew… from being a participant, to becoming a member, and now proudly serving on the board of my chapter. It’s been incredibly rewarding to help plan and support the meaningful work we do together.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

PCMA has been an incredible networking tool for me, both personally and professionally. Many of the relationships I’ve built in the industry have stemmed from my involvement with PCMA, and those connections have been instrumental in my growth. Beyond networking, the education PCMA provides is truly unmatched. Whether it’s through local chapter events, Convening Leaders, or edUcon, PCMA consistently delivers opportunities to learn, share ideas, and challenge our industry to evolve. While my day-to-day work is rooted in the AV world, PCMA allows me to engage more deeply with the broader events community, collaborating on creative solutions and exploring new ideas. One standout moment was in 2019 when I enrolled in the DES course to better understand live streaming from a meeting professional’s perspective. I began the course in early 2020, and it couldn’t have come at a more critical time. That experience gave me a head start in navigating the virtual shift our industry faced. Serving on the board over the past year has deepened my understanding of the challenges we face and strengthened my ability to engage with our community. I’ve had countless conversations that have helped me grow, not just as a professional and a leader, but also as a dad. And as Director of Community Service, PCMA has given me a meaningful outlet to give back, filling a gap I felt in my life and allowing me to make a difference both within and beyond the events industry.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

The value of PCMA for business event professionals truly cannot be overstated. It offers unparalleled access to both networking and education. While there are many organizations out there in the “alphabet soup” of industry associations, PCMA stands out for the strength and depth of its global network. Whether you’re a meeting planner, supplier, student, or simply curious about the industry, PCMA connects you with like-minded individuals, and often with those who will challenge you to grow both personally and professionally. In today’s remote work environment, business events have become more important than ever. Attendees rely on events as a space to engage with others in ways that aren’t possible from their home offices. As event professionals, we’re shaping the next generation of experiences, where events serve as community hubs, places to grab a coffee with an old friend, or sit down for meaningful conversations with industry mentors. PCMA empowers us to lead that evolution.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I am a passionate live performance enthusiast. I find real joy in attending live theater and concerts of all kinds. I am a season subscriber to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and I’ve even traveled across the globe to see my favorite band perform. There’s something special about the energy of a live show that continues to inspire me both personally and professionally. I also love spending time outdoors. Whether it’s camping in the mountains, skiing and snowboarding in the winter, or hiking through scenic trails, being outside helps me recharge and stay grounded. Most importantly, I’m a proud parent of three amazing kids, ages 9 to 15. Supporting them and watching them grow is one of the greatest joys in my life. I currently serve as an assistant youth coach for tackle football and as an assistant scoutmaster with Scouting America both local and nationally. These roles allow me to give back to my community while also staying active in my kids’ lives. I find it incredibly fulfilling to support young people in building their confidence and character, and I’m excited to see what they’ll bring to the world as they continue to grow.