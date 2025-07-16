People on the Move

Allison Marrero

Meeting services company Cypress Planning Group has welcomed Allison Marrero as the company’s Vice President of Business Development and Operations. This strategic hire reflects Cypress Planning Group’s continued commitment to client relationships and expanded growth.

In her new role, Marrero will work to expand Cypress Planning Group’s portfolio, optimizing internal processes and supporting the strategic growth of the business.

Nora Gorman

Visit Savannah has named Nora Gorman as its new Director of Sales for the Midwest and Western territories. Gorman brings more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and will be based in Chicago, Illinois.

In her new role, Gorman will lead strategic sales initiatives across key markets in the Midwest and West, working to attract meetings, conventions, and group business to Savannah. She will serve as a primary point of contact for meeting planners and industry professionals in her territories and will represent Savannah at trade shows, client events, and industry conferences.

Anthony Molino

Visit Atlantic City has announced Anthony Molino as its new Vice President of Sales, bringing more than 15 years of experience in hospitality, destination marketing, and convention sales to the leadership team.

A seasoned executive and recognized industry advocate, Molino has held prominent roles across major markets including Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C., representing top-tier organizations such as McCormick Place, Marriott, Choose Chicago, Hilton Worldwide, and the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau.