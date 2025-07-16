Want a Vibrant, Crowd-Pleasing, and Accessible Meetings Destination? Say Yes to Columbus

Forbes calls Columbus, Ohio, “a hidden gem in plain sight,” and it’s easy to see why. If you’re looking for a meetings destination that’s super accessible for all your attendees—and one that will make them glad they came—look no further than Columbus.

Columbus is rapidly growing, with local industry investments in the works that are natural draws for professional events—but what’s really exciting is that this is a place your attendees would want to visit in their downtime. The city has an innovative culinary scene, and some of the best science and art museums in the country. A walkable downtown featuring shopping, dining, and nightlife is getting even more appealing thanks to a $100 million Capital Line project underway now, which will create a 2-mile bike and pedestrian path connecting major landmarks. Another highlight is the 32-story Merchant Building project, which will bring a new 206-room lifestyle hotel as well as event spaces in 2026, meaning ample, luxurious accommodations close at hand. Want to know more? Take a look at why you’ll want to Say Yes to Columbus.