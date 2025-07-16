Discover All the Ways New Orleans is Built to Host Your Next Meeting

Want a world-class meetings destination that’s innovative, vibrant, even a little bit magical? Take a look at New Orleans. With a track record of hosting major sporting events, medical conventions, and other industry-leading conferences each year, this is a city that’s primed to host even the most high-profile of events. But intimate business gatherings are equally at home here. What they all have in common is impact—thanks to lively and diverse cultural offerings, trusted industry expertise, and cutting-edge facilities and venues, anchored by the 1.1 million square foot LEED Certified New Orleans Ernest N Morial Convention Center.

A walkable, accessible, famously hospitable city, New Orleans is built to host a meeting your attendees will long remember.