Convening EMEA Comes to Rotterdam

PCMA's Jaimé Bennett reveals what’s on tap for participants at Convening EMEA, Oct. 14-16, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Author: Michelle Russell       

Convening EMEA, PCMA EMEA’s annual flagship event, will take place in Rotterdam in 2025.

We asked Jaimé Bennett, PCMA’s managing director, EMEA, to share the thinking behind plans for the fifth edition of the conference, which drew a record 648 participants from 46 countries to Barcelona in 2024. Here’s what she had to say.

This year, the entire experience is designed around unlocking tomorrow’s potential today — through deeper cross-regional collaboration, insight-led learning, and more dynamic formats that meet people where they are in their professional journey.

Jaimé Bennett <br /><br />'This year, more than ever, it’s about stepping into a brave space.'

Rotterdam isn’t just our 2025 Convening EMEA (CE) host city — it reflects our spirit. Known for its reinvention, innovation, and cultural richness, Rotterdam doesn’t shy away from complexity — it uses design, sustainability, and diversity to build what’s next. We’ll offer immersive exploration tours which have been co-created with local changemakers, tours of venue host Postillion Hotel & Convention Centre to bring to life their sustainability journey, and our breaks and evening events will showcase the city’s multi-culturalism.

Our EMEA community’s insights, priorities, and challenges form the foundation of CE. Each year, through our annual engagement survey and ongoing dialogue, we gather a clear picture of what matters most to them — from the skills they want to develop and their strategic priorities to the roadblocks they face. We’ve curated a program that doesn’t just speak to them but is shaped with them.

They’ve voiced a desire for greater interactivity, more intentional networking, and content that reflects different career stages and leadership challenges. We’ve taken this to heart and curated an experience that blends macro-level inspiration with micro-level action — supported by meaningful engagement before, during, and after the event.

Three key themes guide our program:

  • Future: Empowering our participants to build tomorrow together — navigating rapid change, embracing a future-ready mindset, and driving sustainable growth.
  • Connection: Unlocking potential through meaningful relationships — cross-border and cross-generational connections.
  • Integration by Design — bringing people, tech, and purpose together.

Five content formats allow participants to curate their own journey:

  • Main Stages — macro trends having an impact on our industry.
  • Level Workshops — tailored to the unique challenges of C-suite leaders, senior managers, middle managers, and early-career professionals.
  • Micro Labs — hands-on, interactive sessions where participants can experiment with ideas, tools, and frameworks.
  • Insights Series — industry case studies that impact multiple event stakeholders.
  • Conversation Starters — informal discussions on specific topics.

This year, more than ever, it’s about stepping into a brave space. Where innovation is sparked, tough questions are explored, and participants leave not only inspired, but better prepared to lead with clarity and purpose to make a positive impact in an ever-changing world.

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene

Learn more about Convening EMEA at ConveningEMEA.org.

July 16, 2025

