Convening EMEA Comes to Rotterdam

PCMA's Jaimé Bennett reveals what’s on tap for participants at Convening EMEA, Oct. 14-16, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Author: Michelle Russell

We asked Jaimé Bennett, PCMA’s managing director, EMEA, to share the thinking behind plans for the fifth edition of the conference, which drew a record 648 participants from 46 countries to Barcelona in 2024. Here’s what she had to say.

This year, the entire experience is designed around unlocking tomorrow’s potential today — through deeper cross-regional collaboration, insight-led learning, and more dynamic formats that meet people where they are in their professional journey.

‘This year, more than ever, it’s about stepping into a brave space.’

Rotterdam isn’t just our 2025 Convening EMEA (CE) host city — it reflects our spirit. Known for its reinvention, innovation, and cultural richness, Rotterdam doesn’t shy away from complexity — it uses design, sustainability, and diversity to build what’s next. We’ll offer immersive exploration tours which have been co-created with local changemakers, tours of venue host Postillion Hotel & Convention Centre to bring to life their sustainability journey, and our breaks and evening events will showcase the city’s multi-culturalism.

Our EMEA community’s insights, priorities, and challenges form the foundation of CE. Each year, through our annual engagement survey and ongoing dialogue, we gather a clear picture of what matters most to them — from the skills they want to develop and their strategic priorities to the roadblocks they face. We’ve curated a program that doesn’t just speak to them but is shaped with them.

They’ve voiced a desire for greater interactivity, more intentional networking, and content that reflects different career stages and leadership challenges. We’ve taken this to heart and curated an experience that blends macro-level inspiration with micro-level action — supported by meaningful engagement before, during, and after the event.

Three key themes guide our program:

Future: Empowering our participants to build tomorrow together — navigating rapid change, embracing a future-ready mindset, and driving sustainable growth.

navigating rapid change, embracing a future-ready mindset, and driving sustainable growth. Connection: Unlocking potential through meaningful relationships — cross-border and cross-generational connections.

cross-border and cross-generational connections. Integration by Design — bringing people, tech, and purpose together.

Five content formats allow participants to curate their own journey:

Main Stages — macro trends having an impact on our industry.

macro trends having an impact on our industry. Level Workshops — tailored to the unique challenges of C-suite leaders, senior managers, middle managers, and early-career professionals.

tailored to the unique challenges of C-suite leaders, senior managers, middle managers, and early-career professionals.

Micro Labs — hands-on, interactive sessions where participants can experiment with ideas, tools, and frameworks.

hands-on, interactive sessions where participants can experiment with ideas, tools, and frameworks. Insights Series — industry case studies that impact multiple event stakeholders.

industry case studies that impact multiple event stakeholders. Conversation Starters — informal discussions on specific topics.

This year, more than ever, it’s about stepping into a brave space. Where innovation is sparked, tough questions are explored, and participants leave not only inspired, but better prepared to lead with clarity and purpose to make a positive impact in an ever-changing world.

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene

Learn more about Convening EMEA at ConveningEMEA.org.