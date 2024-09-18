People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Lisa Anders

Explore Gwinnett has promoted Lisa Anders from executive director to chief operating officer. Anders, who joined the Georgia-based team in 1996, has a track record of developing partnerships essential to expanding the DMO, including the creation and oversight of both the Gwinnett Film Commission and the Gwinnett Creativity Fund. As COO, Anders will take on the additional responsibility of overseeing the Gwinnett Sports Commission.

Harry Biemer

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has hired Harry Biemer as its director of global sales. Based in Philadelphia, Biemer will focus on strategic growth within the technology sector for ALHI’s portfolio of luxury properties. With a focus on the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware markets, Biemer’s expertise and longstanding relationships will drive sales and visibility to ALHI. Previously, Biemer served as national sales manager for MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas before spending two years working in the technology sales field.

Annette Bales

Omni Hotels & Resorts has named Annette Bales as vice president of sales. In her new role, Bales will spearhead the development and execution of strategic sales plans. She’ll also be responsible for increasing revenues through enhanced market penetration, optimizing revenue performance at all Omni-operated properties, and ensuring all strategic sales practices align with the brand’s overall business objectives. Bales has more than 30 years of experience working in hospitality. Before joining Omni, she served as executive director of sales, service and experience at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. She also held various leadership positions during a 15-year tenure at Marriott International.

Massimo Brancaleoni

Kempinski Hotels has announced Massimo Brancaleoni as its new chief commercial officer. He will succeed Amanda Elder on Nov. 1. Brancaleoni, who has 25 years of commercial experience, most recently held the position of senior vice president, sales and revenues at Silversea Cruises. His experience involves leading large teams and developing profitable global sales strategies.