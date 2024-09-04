People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Jeff Toscano

Jeff Toscano has been named chief executive officer of Aspen Hospitality, effective Sept. 16. An experienced leader in the hospitality sector, Toscano has served in executive capacities at Hyatt Hotels, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Two Roads Hospitality, Denihan Hospitality Group, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. He also has overseen several prominent projects, including The Beekman NYC, Ventana Big Sur, and Carmel Valley Ranch. Most recently, Toscano worked as executive vice president of luxury and lifestyle hotels at Highgate, where he was responsible for the strategy and operations of 31 hotels.

Susan Williams

Andaz Mayakoba has appointed Susan Williams as director of sales and marketing. Williams has more than 20 years of experience working in the industry, including sales and marketing both at Hyatt and other resorts throughout Mexico. Williams most recently served as director of sales and marketing at Viceroy Los Cabos in San Jose del Cabo. During her previous tenure with Hyatt, Williams held numerous positions, including director of global sales.

Gaurav Bhatnagar

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced the appointment of Gaurav Bhatnagar, joint managing director and cofounder of TBO.com, as regional vice chair for India. This appointment reflects the organization’s commitment to strengthening its presence and influence in one of the world’s fastest-growing travel and tourism markets. Bhatnagar will help finalize a strategic agenda focused on expanding WTTC’s activities and initiatives in India.