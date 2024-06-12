People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Janet Broomfield

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has hired Jane Broomfield as director of global sales. She will play a key role in strategically growing market presence and sales for ALHI’s portfolio of luxury properties worldwide, with an emphasis on the U.K. market. Broomfield has experience working with hotels and brands such as Corinthia Hotels, Anantara, and Rocco Forte Hotels. Broomfield, who is based in London, previously held key positions at Moevenpick Hotels & Resorts and Marriott Hotels.

Kristie Byrd

Concord Hospitality has promoted Kristie Byrd to divisional vice president of sales and marketing. Byrd, who has been with Concord Hospitality for 13 years, has a portfolio that spans brands including Marriott, Choice, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG, all of which she will continue to assist and oversee in her new role. Byrd has 29 years of experience working in sales strategy and leadership. In her new role, Byrd will work in tandem with each hotel’s general manager to implement divisional sales and marketing strategies at the property level to increase the revenue of each asset. She will lead and manage different teams across multiple hotels to ensure they meet sales targets while also working with other departments, such as operations, finance, and human resources, to support various initiatives.

Sasha Dearden

BMA House, a London event venue, has promoted Sasha Dearden to venue sales manager. She has worked for BMA House for more than six years, progressing through various roles in the team, from event planner to senior and deputy sales manager.