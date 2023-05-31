People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Amy Gray

The Central Station, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in Memphis, has appointed Amy Gray as director of sales and marketing. Gray, who has more than 25 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, will lead the sales and marketing team to create quality client and community engagement, guest services touchpoints, and profitability. Previously, Gray served as director of sales and marketing at Hilton Memphis.

Ika Pranoto

Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta has promoted Ika Pranoto to director of food and beverage and catering sales. Pranoto has more than 18 years of experience in luxury hospitality. In 2012, he joined the former Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta, where he worked until the property closed. In 2016, he joined the preopening team for the new Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta as director of catering and conference services. In his new role, he will help create new food and beverage programming for the hotel’s dining experiences as well as for its social and corporate events.