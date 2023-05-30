“Creativity – Sustainability – Infinite Possibilities” Thailand Conventions Set the Tone for 2023

Reflecting upon 2022, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) joins the global business events industry’s sentiment that the sector has emerged from the pandemic stronger, not only more resilient but more creative and innovative.

The year concluded with flying colors at the closing of ICCA Congress 2022 in Poland when Team Thailand, led by TCEB, took the stage to reaffirm Bangkok’s readiness as the host city for 2023 Congress. In keeping with global megatrends, country’s capacity and the Bureau’s strategic plans, Thailand Conventions aim for 2023 to be the year of “Creativity, Sustainability, and Infinite Possibilities”. The three-pillared concept will become its key compass and theme for major conventions in 2023.