“Creativity – Sustainability – Infinite Possibilities” Thailand Conventions Set the Tone for 2023

Reflecting upon 2022, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) joins the global business events industry’s sentiment that the sector has emerged from the pandemic stronger, not only more resilient but more creative and innovative.
The year concluded with flying colors at the closing of ICCA Congress 2022 in Poland when Team Thailand, led by TCEB, took the stage to reaffirm Bangkok’s readiness as the host city for 2023 Congress. In keeping with global megatrends, country’s capacity and the Bureau’s strategic plans, Thailand Conventions aim for 2023 to be the year of “Creativity, Sustainability, and Infinite Possibilities”. The three-pillared concept will become its key compass and theme for major conventions in 2023.
2023 Kickoff at World-Renowned PCMA Convening Leaders
TCEB, led by Senior Vice President Nichapa Yoswee and Conventions Director Nooch Homrossukhon, participated in PCMA CL2023 in Columbus, Ohio, to garner new partnerships and ideas as well as create actionable pathways for the betterment of conventions in Thailand and business events sector at large.
With the content covering ground-shifting trends and insights, their impact on business events audiences and stakeholders and how to deliver high-impact value, PCMA CL2023 allows its participants to examine the new demands on leadership from visionary experts and peer-to-peer exchanges to fully understand the expectations, skillsets, and actions it takes to have a positive influence on business results and the industry.
Upcoming Events and World-Class Conventions Lineup
TCEB, in its capacity as Convention and Exhibition Bureau as well as national bidder, has worked with its network of industry partners both on national and international levels and attracted numerous events to Thailand. In 2023, the country gets to welcome a series of high-profile conventions such as the World Congress of Nephrology, the 29th International Montessori Congress, 62nd Annual ICCA Congress, World Allergy Congress (WAC) – all in Bangkok, and the 15th Annual Asia-Pacific Power & Energy Engineering Conference (IEEE APPEEC) in Chiang Mai – to name only a few.
This Just In! IMF & World Bank, Convention Ambassadors and World Medical Congresses
In April, Thailand saw a series of fortunate events when the IMF and World Bank announced that the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, in October 2026, as decided in a vote by the Boards of Governors of the two institutions. The last time the Annual Meetings were held in Bangkok was in 1991, making Thailand the first country to host the Meetings again in 35-year interval.
On 26 April, Thailand’s National MICE Day, TCEB honoured 3 additional Convention Ambassadors; Asst. Prof. Dr. Kobsak Wanthongchai, Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Kasetsart University; Prof. Dr. Roongroje Thanawongnuwech, Honorary Advisor, Thai Swine Veterinary Association, and Prof. Dr. Pavinee Chinachoti, Advisor, Food Science and Technology Association of Thailand (FoSTAT) and Board Member, International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST) to help boost Natural Resources & Environment, Swine and Food Sectors respectively.
Also underway is the country’s preparation to welcome multiple medical congresses namely International Association Suicide Prevention APAC Conference 2024, Global Spine Congress 2024 and the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2024 Congress.
The Path to Net Zero Carbon Events
TCEB has joined hands with partner organizations and signed an MoU on Carbon Balance Project Cooperation to enable carbon-neutral activities. In addition, TCEB has cooperated with Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (or TGO) to assess event carbon footprint and develop a Carbon Footprint guidebook and application for organizing carbon-neutral events. The goal is to reduce carbon footprint in a measurable and significant manner and for Thailand to become a sustainable conventions destination.
Convene Plus BCG and Other Services
TCEB has a dedicated subvention program for associations and PCOs looking to convene in Thailand. Dubbed “Convene Plus BCG”, the incentive is a newly curated convention supporting scheme that aims to serve an ever-changing demands and formats of global conventions whilst implementing dynamic portfolio of service and support as well as simplified criteria with redefined, legacy-inspiring value propositions according to the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model. Supports also include bid assistance, convention planning service, promotion and marketing support and financial support and bonus subventions.
Learn more at www.ThailandConventions.com or contact us at [email protected] and plan your next convention in Thailand with us!