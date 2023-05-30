Treat Attendees to a Foodie Haven in Portland, Oregon

When organizing an event, a meal is often so much more than just a meal. It’s an opportunity for networking, team building and connection. And here’s something that any expert planner will tell you: good food leaves a lasting impression. When you meet in Portland, Oregon, finding inspiring food options for attendees to bond over is made easy. Recently named the #1 Foodie City in the U.S. by WalletHub, Portland is home to a bevy of award-winning restaurants, breweries and an impressive collection of street food options. Here are five reasons why this top foodie city should be on your radar for your next event.

No Sales Tax

Right off the bat, this is a huge perk to meeting in Portland. With no sales tax – on anything – you’ll enjoy immediate savings on all your food and beverage expenses (not to mention venue and vendor expenses) without having to lift a finger.

Food Cart Central

No matter what your attendees are in the mood for, the pods of food carts found throughout the city offer plenty of diverse and delicious options. Food & Wine even ranked the city number one on its list of America’s “Best Food Truck Cities.” From Indian food to tacos to noodles to waffles, there are hundreds of food carts to choose from.

Coffee and Tea Aplenty

From locally roasted coffee at Stumptown to loose-leaf teas at Smith Teamaker, Portland’s beverage options offer something for everyone. Stock your meetings with offerings from some of the city’s favorite local vendors and encourage attendees to pay a visit to one of the coffeeshops or teahouses – you really can’t go wrong, no matter where you go.

Beer, Spirits and Wine

Portland’s craft beer culture is going strong with 70-plus microbreweries and counting. Brewpubs like Laurelwood Brewery in Northeast Portland and Deschutes Brewery in the Pearl District are great for networking events. The city is also home to a number of distilleries as well as being a short drive from the famous Willamette Valley wine region and its hundreds of wineries.

Plant-Based Paradise

Have vegan or vegetarian attendees? They’ll feel more than welcome here with more options than they’ll know what to do with. Portland has been named the number one city for vegans and vegetarians for 4 years running by WalletHub, and that hot streak is likely to continue.

Ready to bring your next event to Portland? The experts at Travel Portland will help bring your vision to life, one Voodoo Doughnut at a time.

