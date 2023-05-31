News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Four Basic Job Skills Everyone Needs, but Not Everyone Has
When we think about our careers, we tend to focus on the type of work we do, the industry we’re in, or the salary we need. These are all important factors to consider, according to Lifehacker, but they’re all content focused. They are the “what” part of your work life — and not a complete picture of what makes a career satisfying. What often goes ignored is the importance of planning for how you show up at your job. GIF above created using AI via Kaiber.
Setting Boundaries at Work: Why It’s Time to Start Putting Your Out-of-Office Response on 24/7
Instead of just using out-of-office responses as a way to notify colleagues when you are and aren’t in the office, Refinery29 suggests using automatic replies as a way to notify senders when they can expect a response from you and what your preferred method of contact is.
To Improve Your Work Performance, Get Some Exercise
Despite the fact that various emerging work modes have allowed for greater flexibility and convenience, we’re finding ourselves sitting more and moving less, as many of us no longer have to commute to work or walk from meeting to meeting. New research in Harvard Business Review offers ways to reap the many benefits of increasing your physical activity, including better task focus.
How to Network Without Giving Yourself, or Others, ‘The Ick’
Even if networking is challenging, it’s important to get comfortable with it because networking has become increasingly important to our professional success. With the right approach, says Fast Company, you can not only make networking feel more natural and authentic, but you can actually create experiences that are good for both you and the person you’re networking with.