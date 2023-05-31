News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Four Basic Job Skills Everyone Needs, but Not Everyone Has

When we think about our careers, we tend to focus on the type of work we do, the industry we’re in, or the salary we need. These are all important factors to consider, according to Lifehacker, but they’re all content focused. They are the “what” part of your work life — and not a complete picture of what makes a career satisfying. What often goes ignored is the importance of planning for how you show up at your job. GIF above created using AI via Kaiber.