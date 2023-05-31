What to Expect From a Summer Meeting in Detroit

While any time is a good time to meet in Detroit, gathering in the summer is something special. In fact, meeting attendees might want to plan to spend a few extra days to enjoy all the city has to offer.

Come to town and you can relax knowing our state-of-the-art convention and meeting facilities like Huntington Place, the Suburban Collection Showplace and the RenCen, have everything you need for a successful event. But visiting during summer is a bonus, with the legendary Tigers playing baseball and the Detroit City FC playing soccer. Then there’s the three-mile long RiverWalk, voted #1 in the nation by USA Today. This time of year, a stop at Belle Isle is a must, whether you go by boat, car, bike, or foot, get there. The historic venue is home to an aquarium, and you can rent a kayak.

You may be surprised by Detroit’s vibrant arts and culture scene, with world-class museums like the Detroit Institute of Arts, Michigan Science Center, the Henry Ford, the Motown Museum and The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The beat goes on with every kind of music, so the nightlife is something to experience. It’s beyond bars and dance clubs, and includes cultural events, festivals, street art and more. As for restaurants, it’s a cornucopia, from upscale, to ethnic, to Coney dogs and D-style pizza.

Know too, that meeting in Detroit is all about integrated sustainability, that’s not seasonal but how we do things. Meetings and tourism can be a positive force for the upkeep of the environment – from the ongoing revitalization of greenspaces to cutting-edge, LEED-certified event spaces. Business and leisure travel to our city is a win for everyone.

Consider Detroit for your next meeting. For more information, contact us at, https://visitdetroit.com/meet-detroit/.