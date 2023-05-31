PCMA Asia Pacific Announces 2023-2024 Regional Advisory Board

PCMA Asia Pacific (APAC) today announced the 2023-2024 Regional Advisory Board comprised of 16 members representing diverse markets and audience segments of the business events industry within the region. Regional Advisory Board members play a crucial role of providing regional-local market insights and guidance to PCMA, fostering a dynamic atmosphere of connection and collaboration.

“PCMA is committed to listening to the needs of our community including meeting and event organizers, event marketing professionals, business leaders etc. The Regional Advisory Board embodies the community we serve, they are our ambassadors, providing closer in-market connections to our members and community. We are grateful for their generous leadership and contribution to better our industry, our profession.” Florence Chua, Managing Director, APAC, PCMA

The following individuals will begin serving a two-year term (2023-2025): Beatrice Remy , Founder & Managing Director, LORE

Ben Taylor , CEO, APAC, George P Johnson & Project Worldwide

Genevieve Lim , Director, MICE Management, Marina Bay Sands

Karine Koh , Managing Director, Asia & Oceania, ARHT

Melissa Holdsworth , Chief Operating Officer, AusIMM

Paula Rowntree , Head of Events, Australian Psychological Society

Robyn Joseph , Chief Operating Officer, Great Entertainment Group

The following individuals are serving the second year of a two-year term (2022-2024): Darren Chuckry , Founder & Managing Partner, HK Initiative

Deanna Varga , CEO & Founder, Mayvin Global

Deborah Caldwell , Senior Vice President, Regional Lead, APAC, Global Events, Bank of America

Edward Koh , Executive Director, Conventions, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Singapore Tourism Board

Jean Chua , Head, Branding & Communications, NTT DATA

Shogo Kaneda , Business Events Strategist, SK Business Events

Teagan Seccombe , Head of Events, Australia, Harcourts International

Veemal Gungadin , CEO, Gevme