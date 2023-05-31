PCMA Asia Pacific Announces 2023-2024 Regional Advisory Board

PCMA Asia Pacific (APAC) today announced the 2023-2024 Regional Advisory Board comprised of 16 members representing diverse markets and audience segments of the business events industry within the region. Regional Advisory Board members play a crucial role of providing regional-local market insights and guidance to PCMA, fostering a dynamic atmosphere of connection and collaboration.
“PCMA is committed to listening to the needs of our community including meeting and event organizers, event marketing professionals, business leaders etc. The Regional Advisory Board embodies the community we serve, they are our ambassadors, providing closer in-market connections to our members and community. We are grateful for their generous leadership and contribution to better our industry, our profession.” Florence Chua, Managing Director, APAC, PCMA
The following individuals will begin serving a two-year term (2023-2025):
- Beatrice Remy, Founder & Managing Director, LORE
- Ben Taylor, CEO, APAC, George P Johnson & Project Worldwide
- Genevieve Lim, Director, MICE Management, Marina Bay Sands
- Karine Koh, Managing Director, Asia & Oceania, ARHT
- Melissa Holdsworth, Chief Operating Officer, AusIMM
- Paula Rowntree, Head of Events, Australian Psychological Society
- Robyn Joseph, Chief Operating Officer, Great Entertainment Group
The following individuals are serving the second year of a two-year term (2022-2024):
- Darren Chuckry, Founder & Managing Partner, HK Initiative
- Deanna Varga, CEO & Founder, Mayvin Global
- Deborah Caldwell, Senior Vice President, Regional Lead, APAC, Global Events, Bank of America
- Edward Koh, Executive Director, Conventions, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Singapore Tourism Board
- Jean Chua, Head, Branding & Communications, NTT DATA
- Shogo Kaneda, Business Events Strategist, SK Business Events
- Teagan Seccombe, Head of Events, Australia, Harcourts International
- Veemal Gungadin, CEO, Gevme
We would like to thank the advisory board members from the previous term for their valuable contributions to the business events industry.
- Karen Bolinger, Founder & Chief Disruptor, Karen Bolinger Consulting
- Oscar Cerezales, Chief Strategy Officer, MCI Group
- Weemin ONG, Vice President of Conventions & Exhibitions, Marina Bay Sands
- Ramesh Daryanani, VP Global Sales, APAC, Marriott International
- Simon LIN, Vice President & Executive Director, APAC, HIMSS