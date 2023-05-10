People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Gary Musich

Visit Atlantic City has named Gary Musich as its vice president of sales. In his new role, Musich will be responsible for productivity reporting, ensuring the sales team has the resources required to meet their goals, and managing synergy between the Atlantic City Convention Center and property partners. Musich previously held executive positions within the sales departments at Visit Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Convention & Visitors Authority, and at casino resorts for more than 25 years.

Sandi Harvey held the vice president of sales role and officially retired on April 28 after 25 years working in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Jamie Ades

Business Events Sydney has appointed Jamie Ades as its new director, Europe. Ades, who is based in the U.K., has more than 20 years of experience in the business events industry and has represented VisitBritain as well as venues like Barbican Centre, QEII Centre, and ExCeL London.

Jason Humphrey

ASM Global has appointed Jason Humphrey as general manager of Ithaca Downtown Conference Center. Humphrey, who has more than 12 years of experience in events services and hospitality, will be the first general manager of the new center. In his new role, Humphrey will oversee every aspect of venue management and customer experience, as well as work closely with the Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation that owns the Ithaca Downtown Conference Center. Most recently, Humphrey served as event services manager for the University of Pittsburgh.

Christopher J. Roden

Christopher J. Roden has been promoted to senior public events manager for the Will Rogers Memorial Centre in Fort Worth’s Cultural District. Roden has steadily increased his responsibilities in the City of Fort Worth’s public events department, beginning work as an entry-level service attendant in 2014. Over the years, he was promoted to field operations supervisor and served as interim operations manager at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.