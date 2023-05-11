Gatlinburg, Tennessee – Combining Meetings and Family Fun

Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the quaint town of Gatlinburg is filled with everything a meeting planner needs to design a successful event: a state-of-the-art convention center, 16,000-plus sleeping rooms comprising full-service and limited-service hotels, cabins, and condominiums, and hundreds of options for attendees suiting every interest.

Historic Convention Center

From natural light flooding in through the gallery skylights to the exposed wooden beams, the Gatlinburg Convention Center is both spacious and warmly inviting. Reminiscent of the great lodges in America’s national parks, the Center is built in an Arts and Crafts style with mountain stone and woodwork reflecting its beautiful surroundings.

Unique Teambuilding Options

Searching for a unique activity that gives attendees an immersive local arts scene experience? The Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community, which includes more than 100 independent artisans – the largest arts and crafts community in North America – offers a “Create Your Own” program. Participating shops offer hands-on workshops for participants to make their own crafts to take home.

Bind Family Ties

The trend in bleisure travel continues. Bring your family before or after the meeting. Gatlinburg is ideal for family adventures with Anakeesta, a 70+ acre award winning mountaintop theme park with spectacular panoramic views, shopping, dining, and thrill-seeking rides. For more action, there’s the Gatlinburg Skylift Park, home to the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America. Ober Mountain is open year-round with its rides, eateries, mountain biking and wildlife. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, with its array of fish and other aquatic life is one of America’s best and a must-see. Keep the fun flowing with ziplining, miniature golf, horseback riding, whitewater rafting.

