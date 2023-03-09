People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Chris Connelly

Visit Seattle has appointed Chris Connelly as its new senior director of sales. In this role, Connelly will help oversee the day-to-day tasks of the convention sales team. Connelly will also work collaboratively with the sales leaders at the Seattle Convention Center, as well as local hotels, venues, and attractions. Connelly has worked in hospitality for 11 years, most recently working as area director of group and transient sales at Hyatt’s three downtown Seattle locations.

Lani Garner and Shannel Ortega

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has hired Lani Garner as citywide sales executive. Garner will sell and market Atlanta as a destination for prospective trade shows and group meetings. She will generate leads and subsequent bookings for trade show and national account sales requiring 1,201 rooms or great on peak night. Previously, Garner served as senior director of industry relations at SECO International.

Shannel Ortega has been appointed ACVB’s destination services executive. Ortega is tasked with managing groups using a minimum of 250 hotel rooms on peak night. She will also serve as a liaison between the sales department, meeting planners, ACVB member companies, and trade show associations. Previously, Ortega served as client solutions manager at Freeman.

Nélia Fonte

AIM Group International has opened a new office in Porto, Portugal, which will be managed by Nélia Fonte as business manager. Fonte has more than 20 years of experience working in the events industry. She joined AIM Group Portugal in 2020.