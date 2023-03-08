Elevate Your Meeting With Opportunities to Mālama (care for) Hawai‘i

Increasingly companies and their employees want to make a positive, meaningful impact in their local communities and places they travel around the world. With Hawaiʻi’s corporate social responsibility program they can do just that. Meeting attendees can help take care of the‘āina (land), kai (water) , through volunteer projects that give back while providing an experience that deepens their connection to what makes Hawaiʻi, its people and culture so special. There are numerous ways to Mālama Hawai‘i.

Hawaiʻi Convention Center Carbon Offset Program

With fewer than 10 percent of Hawai‘i’s old-growth native and endemic forests remaining, Hawai‘i Convention Center groups can help offset the environmental impact of their events by reforesting native trees in Hawai‘i. Attendees can sponsor and dedicate an individual koa Legacy Tree – or a group of trees – and track its development with TreeTracker technology. The tree will grow to more than 50 feet and offset the carbon footprint of a typical vacation for a family of four to the islands. In addition, the tree provides a home for many rare and endangered species.

Sustainable Coastlines Hawai’i

Keep those beautiful beaches beautiful. Groups can do their part by removing debris and microplastics and recording their progress on data sheets. Along the way, they’ll also learn about the significant impact their activities make on preserving Hawai‘i’s unique environment.

Kaua’i Surfrider Foundation

Surfrider focuses on conservation, activism, and education. Meeting attendees can accompany a Surfrider team leader to help remove harmful plastics and other marine debris that is harmful detrimental to marine wildlife.

Kipuka Olowalu

If your meeting is on Maui, make a lasting impact at Kipuka Olowalu, a 72-acre cultural reserve that stretches mauka (mountain side) to makai (ocean side). Gather a group to restore the property with removal of invasive species and native plantings. There’s an educational session as well.

Loko Iʻa Pāʻaiau

This national historic site is one of the last ancient fishponds in the area on O‘ahu. Formerly, it was the home of Kalanimanuia, the queen who once governed the island of O‘ahu some 500 years ago. Attendees will help preserve the heritage by clearing invasive mangroves and moving stones in fishpond cleanup and restoration.

Waikōloa Dry Forest Initiative

Groups can spend the morning learning about the history and ecology of the dryland forest of Waikoloa and help with the restoration efforts in the preserve that is on West Hawai’i island.

