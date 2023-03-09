News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Why the Gender Pay Gap Has Persisted for Two Decades
A new Pew report shows that there is still a significant pay gap between men and women in the U.S. — and TIME offers insights into why.
Did #MeToo Change the Workplace for Gen Z?
Gen Z is the first generation to launch their careers in a post-Me Too era. But, as BBC Worklife explores, how much the anti-harassment movement has really shifted workplace culture is still up for debate.
Confidence in Leadership Drops to Lowest Level in a Decade
Half of CEOs believe developing the next generation of leaders is a leading challenge for their organization. Meanwhile, just 12 percent of the 14,000 company leaders polled express confidence in the strength of their bench. WorkLife breaks it down.
The 3 Non-Negotiables That Make Remote Work Actually Work
Now that we’ve entered the post-pandemic era, most organizations have embraced at least some form of remote or hybrid work to help give employees flexibility because workers have demanded it. But three years into the remote work experiment, Forbes asks: Have we settled for “good enough?”