New Reasons To Choose Phoenix For Your Next Meeting

Phoenix has long been an ideal destination for meetings and conventions with its sunshine, immersive outdoor venues, state-of-the-art technology, and facilities, as well as opportunities for voluntourism and service projects. But with more than $5 billion in investments, many that are near the convention center, there are new reasons to choose Phoenix.

The Sheraton Phoenix Downtown and Hyatt Regency Phoenix have been thoughtfully renovated, just part of $600 million in fabulous enhancements to hotels across downtown. The Arizona Center with its restaurants, shops, movie theater and art, also added a new hotel. A former parking lot is now the 8-story, 240 room Hyatt Place.

The excitement includes new players on the culinary scene like Sottise, with its French cuisine, Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar, already legendary for its Trash Can Nachos and Bourbon brown sugar BBQ wings, and Palma, where palm trees surround you and sushi awaits. To keep the fun going for meeting attendees, other new offerings in the city’s walkable downtown include Ghost Donkey, a lively mezcal and tequila bar, bowling, pinballs, and pool at Cham Pang Lanes, as well as its popular Phx fried chicken and Thai curry fries.

There’s plenty on the horizon too. The Valley Metro light rail systems is expanding and will include several new platforms in downtown as well as a new Downtown Station Hub. The 1922 Ellis building is the midst of a renovation and will be transformed with ground-floor retail, a speakeasy and wellness studio.

