People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Rhonda Walker and Kelly DeSorte

Rhonda Walker has been named national accounts manager for the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), focusing on the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area. In this role, she is responsible for maintaining and building the corporate and association segments in the region. Before joining PHLCVB, Walker was director of sales and marketing for Experience Prince George’s County, Maryland, and senior sales executive for Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa in the Greater Palm Springs areas.

Jeanne Goldschmidt

Visit Jacksonville has added Jeanne Goldschmidt to its team as the director of convention sales. She has more than 15 years of leadership experience within convention facilities and tourism organizations. In her new role, Goldschmidt oversees the sales team and is responsible for the sales department’s development and execution of strategies promoting Jacksonville as a meetings destination. Most recently, Goldschmidt worked as executive director of the Aspen Institute for Technology.

Shelby Christensen

Owensboro Convention Center has promoted Shelby Christensen to the role of event manager. She started at the convention center in June 2022 as an operations team member and was quickly promoted to operations team lead.