News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Setting Career Goals When You Feel Overwhelmed

To set goals that make sense and motivate us and others in such strange and often discouraging times, we need to set them with a growth mindset. Having a growth mindset is a bit more nuanced (and more powerful) than simply believing that improvement is possible, and it allows you to become more comfortable with uncertainty and more willing to entertain the idea of longer-term goals. Harvard Business Review presents two strategies to help you get there that you can use for yourself or with your team.