News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Setting Career Goals When You Feel Overwhelmed
To set goals that make sense and motivate us and others in such strange and often discouraging times, we need to set them with a growth mindset. Having a growth mindset is a bit more nuanced (and more powerful) than simply believing that improvement is possible, and it allows you to become more comfortable with uncertainty and more willing to entertain the idea of longer-term goals. Harvard Business Review presents two strategies to help you get there that you can use for yourself or with your team.
Young Professionals, Please Don’t Do These Five Things
Many young professionals hold to habits and practices that can hurt their opportunity to advance, such as over-using filler words and ignoring their own social media history. Forbes outlines five habits to stay away from as you move forward in your career.
WTF Is Productivity Paranoia? (and Why It’s Counterproductive)
Like the ongoing return-to-office tug of war, senior execs and their workers are at odds over their productivity in the current hybrid work models. A new survey found that 87 percent of employees report that they are productive at work. Yet, 85 percent of senior leaders say that the shift to hybrid work has made it challenging to have confidence that employees are being productive. And that’s given rise to a new term that’s circulating fast: productivity paranoia. WorkLife offers an explainer.
How to Get Comfortable With Uncertainty and Change
When life is uncertain, our usual responses and coping strategies might not always work. In her new book Switch Craft: The Hidden Power of Mental Agility, Elaine Fox explains how the practice of mental agility — a nimbleness in how we think, feel, and act that will allow us to adapt to changing circumstances — can help us be resilient. Greater Good Magazine has the story.