World-class Experiences Without the World-class Ego Come Take a Walk Around Cleveland!

Conventions and meetings are so much easier and more enjoyable when transportation glitches aren’t on the agenda. In Cleveland, you’ll find a highly walkable community chock-full of food, fun and fantastic folks.

PCMA’s Convene magazine ranked the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland number four on the “Top 15 Convention Centers in Highly Walkable Places” list, and most attractions in Downtown Cleveland can be reached within a 20-minute walk. There are also 5,000 hotel rooms within walking distance of the state-of-the-art convention center, including 600 that are connected to the venue.

And getting to town couldn’t be simpler: Cleveland Hopkins International airport (CLE) is just 12 miles from downtown and boasts 115 daily nonstop departures, serving more than 48 destinations. Plus, you can hop the on public transportation (RTA Red Line) and get downtown from CLE for just $2.50.

With the attractions of a large city plus the accessibility of a smaller one, Cleveland allows you to spend more time enjoying its sights and events, and less time getting to them.

Not-to-miss attractions include the Cleveland Botanical Garden, Cleveland Museum of Contemporary Art, and—of course!—The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Your guests who are sports fans can cheer in every season, thanks to the Cleveland Browns (football), Cavaliers (basketball) and Guardians (baseball), as well as the city’s minor-league hockey team, the Cleveland Monsters. Have foodies in your group? Cleveland’s International Restaurant Passportoffers an easy and fun way to discover and experience some of the best restaurants in town.

Looking for even more excitement? Cleveland is no stranger to world-class events. In recent years, the city has been the host of the 2019 MLB All-star Game, the 2021 NFL Draft and the 2022 NBA All-star Game. The city will host the 2024 ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition in August—they’re preparing for an unforgettable event. And there’s more to come!

One of the city’s biggest assets? “The people of Cleveland are welcoming and always excited to host guests,” said Gordon Taylor, Vice President of Convention Sales and Services, Destination Cleveland. “In Cleveland, you’re not just a number or a piece of business—you’re one of us.”

For more information visit the Destination Cleveland website. Pack your bags and get ready to experience all the city has to offer!