People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kelly Cavers

Discover the Palm Beaches has promoted Kelly Cavers to the role of chief sales officer. In this position, she will provide leadership and guidance to both the group sales and leisure trade industry sales teams, as well as the destination services team. Cavers has spent more than 25 years in various roles within the hospitality industry. For the past six years, she has led the strategic group sales efforts and destination services for Discover the Palm Beaches.

Jennifer Hendricks

Visit Spokane has hired Jennifer Hendricks as its new director of regional accounts in convention sales and services. She has worked for Nordstrom for the past 25 years, most recently as a store manager in Spokane. She is also a former board member of the Visit Spokane Board of Directors.

Ashley Johnson

Newport Beach & Company has appointed Ashley Johnson, CDME, as its new senior vice president and chief marketing officer, effective Oct. 3. Johnson will lead the marketing department in its storytelling, advertising, communications, social media, content, digital, creative, business intelligence, and community relations. Johnson joins Newport Beach & Company with 16 years of marketing and communications experience in the hospitality industry. Most recently, she worked as president and CEO of Visit Laguna Beach.