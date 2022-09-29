News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Time to Change What You Wear for Job Interviews
The “what I should wear to my interview” is a critical question to get right. Whether the person is interviewing online or in person, writes Forbes, many job candidates admit they are unsure what they should and shouldn’t wear. Here are some helpful tips.
Expert Tips for Mastering Remote Work
Atlanta-based BELAY Solutions — which helps businesses hire remote virtual assistants, bookkeepers, and social media specialists — has been a remote-based business since 2010. Company executives share with The Penny Hoarder their advice on building a remote culture, what they look for when hiring remote workers, and the future of remote work.
Imposter Syndrome at Work Is Growing, Psychologists Warn
Since the pandemic struck, according to WorkLife, professional coaches and psychologists have observed a marked uptick in those seeking help for imposter syndrome, where individuals doubt their abilities, see themselves as unworthy of their professional achievements, and can’t help but feel like a fraud at work. There are a few reasons why.
How Black Women Can Navigate Pay-Gap Gaslighting
While the burden of achieving equal pay remains on leaders, policymakers, and people in power, Harvard Business Review recommends strategies for Black women to fight the gaslighting that so often accompanies self-advocacy: Call it by its name, embrace the discomfort, map what you’re making up for, fight fire with facts, let them tell you, and give yourself grace.