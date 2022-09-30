Author: Jessica Poitevien

Los Angeles has long been known as a capital of creativity, but that tendency to think outside of the box extends beyond the traditionally creative fields that so many Angelenos work in. LA’s innovative nature also manifests itself in the medical, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries, where health professionals are consistently challenging the boundaries of what’s possible.

Los Angeles is home to one of the greatest concentrations of top medical centers in the U.S. That includes two facilities on U.S. News & World Report’s “2021-22 Best Hospitals” list, an abundance of advanced research and academic institutions, and state-of-the-art biomedical, pharmaceutical, and health-tech companies. Patients around the state, country, and even the world seek care at many of LA’s facilities, like the UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Los Angeles Medical Center/Kaiser Permanente.

This preeminent health sciences community sets the stage for planners looking to host medical meetings and events, but it’s not the only reason that groups gravitate towards LA. The city’s connectivity, multiculturalism, year-round sunny climate, and much more make LA a standout destination, offering a well-rounded experience for all attendees.

For events both big and small, LA’s diverse collection of hotels and venues is fully equipped to accommodate the specific needs of medical meetings. Take the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), for example. The 5G-equipped facility offers 720,000 square feet of exhibition space and a walkable convention campus in the core of Downtown Los Angeles, with easy access to more than 300 restaurants and 12 hotels within walking distance.







If planners are looking for a bit of LA-style pizazz, the city also has its fair share of unique and unconventional event venues. There’s the Aquarium of the Pacific, with its adorable penguins; several art and history museums, like The Getty; red-carpet-worthy theaters, and, of course, theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios. Larger groups can even take over Sony Pictures Studios’ movie lot, while the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which opened in September 2021, is the ultimate nod to L.A.’s glitzy side.

When planners host their events in LA, they can rest assured that they’re choosing an accessible destination. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the West Coast’s largest airport, is only 16 miles from Downtown L.A. and offers service to 190 nonstop destinations in 38 countries. High connectivity means flight availability will not be an obstacle — a win for both medical meetings with attendees flying in from around the world and for gatherings that prize diversity and the discovery of new ideas.