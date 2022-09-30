Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Offers a ‘City Within a City’ for Groups

In recent years, the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre has cemented its place as one of the region’s top facilities for business events from a wide array of industries. In 2022, the center’s calendar included the 2022 World Congress of Nephrology (WCN’22), which drew more than 5,000 attendees, as well as the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers’ (ICANN) annual general meeting for the Asia Pacific region, ICANN75, which brought more than 1,000 attendees together in September.

The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre is making moves to ensure it leaves behind a positive legacy. Last month, the convention center along with local partners unveiled a new initiative to elevate the KLCC precinct’s sustainability efforts to fall in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, including achieving net-zero carbon emissions. In addition, the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center now offers a dedicated taskforce that planners can collaborate with to deliver more environmentally conscious events.