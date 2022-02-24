People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Erin O’Brien and Shannon Wiig

Visit Omaha has announced changes to its team as the organization prepares to recover from the pandemic. Erin O’Brien has been promoted to become the organization’s director of marketing and content. She will oversee the execution of Omaha’s digital brand and presence. O’Brien joined Visit Omaha in 2014 as a social media manager. Prior to Visit Omaha, O’Brien worked for the Omaha Public Library.

Shannon Wiig has been named the new director of visitor services for Visit Omaha. She has more than 20 years of experience in customer-driven insights, marketing, and brand-building communications. Wiig will manage the Omaha Visitors Center and develop visitor experience programs to ensure consumer satisfaction. She joins Visit Omaha from First National Bank, where she served as the senior brand manager.

Seon Heo

Seon Heo has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing at Donohoe Hospitality in Washington. A 16-year hospitality veteran, she joined Donohoe Hospitality in 2020 from PM Hotel Group, where she served as vice president of sales and marketing. Previously, Heo held sales and marketing positions at Hersha Hospitality Management and The Doyle Collection.

Ryan Paterson

The Beverly Hilton has named Ryan Paterson as director of sales and marketing. He joins the Beverly Hilton team to oversee all sales and marketing of the hotel, including the sales strategy, budgets, business revenue, and hotel-wide programs. Before joining the Beverly Hilton, Paterson worked in sales positions at both boutique and convention hotels, including the Hilton Denver City Center and the Hilton Anaheim.

Jamar Root and Zoe Roberts

Destination DC has announced two apprentices through Tourism Diversity Matters, an organization focused on creating diversity, equity, and inclusion opportunities at all levels of the tourism and hospitality workforce. Root is a senior at the School of Sport, Tourism, and Hospitality Management at Temple University. Roberts is a senior at George Mason University, where she is working toward a degree in tourism and events management.