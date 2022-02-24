In Detroit, Sustainable Meetings Reflect the City’s Diverse Culture

When meeting attendees gather in Detroit, they do more than just visit. They’re welcomed into the city’s social and cultural fabric, participating in a diverse community buzzing with spirit.

In fact, Detroit is the ideal meeting destination for organizations that value sustainability. Visit Detroit helps meeting planners ensure that meetings are sustainable in every way—culturally, economically and environmentally.

Detroit’s rich diversity encourages conversation and a broader perspective, with cultural attractions that invite visitors to learn more about the city’s legacy. The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the newly expanded Motown Museum, for example, celebrate Detroit’s distinction as one of the country’s largest Black-majority cities.

Detroit is also home to the largest Arab American population in the U.S., a community whose contributions to the city are chronicled at the Arab American National Museum. All three museums feature venues for private events.

To help planners create authentic events that reflect Detroit’s culture of sustainability, Visit Detroit can provide:

Suggestions for event speakers and breakout sessions, so attendees hear from Detroiters who are making a difference in the city.

Connections to businesses and individuals that help immerse attendees in the city’s culture, including artists, nonprofits and worthy charities.

Advice and resources for environmentally sustainable meetings.

Green initiatives thrive throughout Detroit, including at Huntington Place, the city’s 723,000-square-foot LEED-certified convention center facing the Detroit River.

Huntington Place’s environmentally friendly features include a living green roof, home to honeybee hives and organic herb gardens; abundant natural light, minimizing daytime lighting; and composting services provided by My Green Michigan.

Learn more here about planning a responsible, sustainable event in Detroit.