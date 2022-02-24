Louisville’s Iconic Attractions Make Meetings Unforgettable

Meetings in Louisville are easy to get to and hard to forget.

Kentucky’s largest city is filled with iconic attractions that are one-of-a-kind. Where else can attendees get a close-up look at the most famous racetrack in the world? At Louisville’s historic Churchill Downs and the adjacent Kentucky Derby Museum, visitors learn all about the “most exciting two minutes in sports” and walk in the footsteps of legendary jockeys.

Louisville’s hometown hero is celebrated at the Muhammad Ali Center, where an award-winning museum is dedicated to the Greatest’s life and legacy. And at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, attendees can immerse themselves in America’s pastime by seeing how the iconic baseball bat is made and go home with an engraved Slugger of their very own.

At all three attractions, planners can book private event space for group meetings and receptions that are uniquely Louisville.

In fact, Louisville has the facilities to host events of all sizes, with not one but two convention centers. Adjacent to the airport, the Kentucky Exposition Center—the sixth-largest convention center in the U.S.—features 1.3 million square feet, including 674,000 square feet of exhibition space and 54 meeting rooms.

The Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC) boasts 200,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit hall space, a 40,000-square-foot main ballroom, 52 meeting rooms and more.

KICC’s location in the heart of downtown Louisville means attendees can walk to hotels and attractions—including the Urban Bourbon Trail®, a collection of bars and restaurants serving Louisville’s famous native spirit.

What’s more, Louisville is convenient for attendees. Within a day’s drive of over half the U.S. population, and with the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport servicing 37 nonstop destinations, getting to Louisville has never been easier. To learn more about planning an unforgettable meeting or event in Louisville, visit www.gotolouisville.com.