Five Fun Spots Near Boston’s Convention & Exhibition Center

Boston’s Convention & Exhibition Center is in a league of its own with 2.1 million square feet of space, a 40,020-square-foot grand ballroom overlooking the Seaport, 516,000 square feet of column-free, contiguous exhibit space, and 82 meeting rooms. If that’s not enough to set the stage for a successful meeting, nearby there a number of attractions to take your event to the next level.

HarborWalk

The HarborWalk is the gateway to a good time that includes eight neighborhoods, museums, beaches, inland trails and parks. Swim, fish, bike portions of the HarborWalk, and pop in Boston’s trendy restaurants and shops.

Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum

This is quintessential Boston. Give meeting attendees something they can get no where else. History comes to life with interactive exhibits, actors, historic artifacts, and full-scale replicas of 18th century sailing vessels. Make like its 1773 and throw tea into the same body of water as where the Boston Tea Party took place. Next year marks the 250th anniversary of the event. The venue has five rental options for seated dinners, receptions, and business meetings.

Castle Island

Just 15 minutes from the Boston is Castle Island. You get a bit of history with a tour of Fort Independence and fun, swimming at Pleasure Bay Beach, M Street Beach and Carson Beach. Castle Island is ideal for running, walking, biking, fishing, and picnicking.

Institute for Contemporary Art

This is the place for contemporary art, be it visual arts, performance, film, video and literature. ICA is noted for being the first in the U.S. to showcase the works of artists like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. The art is amazing as are the views of the Boston harbor and skyline.

Trillium Brewery

You can’t go wrong with the Seaport as a backdrop. Trillium Brewery is in Fort Point, an artsy community full of hipster restaurants and tech start-ups. The Brewery is a hot spot whether your meeting guests what to experience it on their own or you host a reception or seated dinner on the roof deck, patio or private dining rooms.

