People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Jonny Westom

Jonny Westom has joined Sonoma County Tourism as vice president, business development. He will oversee the business development team dedicated to advancing opportunities in the meetings, leisure, and event business sectors. Previously, Westom served as president of Visit Dana Point, where he oversaw the rebranding of the organization, implemented a group and meetings strategy that had a $6 million impact, and expanded the tourism improvement district to equally promote all hotels in the destination.

Monica Coleman

Monica Coleman has been named manager, convention services for the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB). Coleman will manage groups ranging from 250 hotel room nights on peak to major citywide accounts. She has more than two decades of experience, returning to ACVB after beginning her career with the organization. Coleman most recently worked as senior event manager with New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge.

Kimberley de Tessan

Kimberley de Tessan has been named director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver. She most recently served as director of event sales and event planning for Grand Hyatt Denver. In 2019, de Tessan was honored as Hyatt Hotels’ Director of the Year.