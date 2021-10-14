News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
6 Causes of Burnout at Work
Jennifer Moss, author of the new book The Burnout Epidemic: The Rise of Chronic Stress and How We Can Fix It, argues that employers need to stop blaming employees for not being resilient enough and, instead, change the policies and workplace cultures that breed burnout in the first place. “Yoga, vacation time, wellness tech, and meditation apps can help people feel optimized, healthier. But when it comes to preventing burnout, suggesting that these tools are the cure is dangerous,” she writes. Greater Good Magazine distills it down to six areas to focus on instead.
In Real Life, Not All Interruptions Are Rude
Starting to speak before another has finished violates their right to the floor. In formal settings, like panel discussions, it breaches the rules. In casual conversation, it is simply rude. But it’s not that simple, says linguist Deborah Tannen, who says beginning to talk while another is speaking can be a way of showing engagement — something she calls “cooperative overlapping.” Read more in The New York Times.
Start Your Job Search Now and Change Your Work Life
It’s common to wait until the new year to start looking for a new job. But the pandemic has created an “existential overhang” that forward-thinking people have used to fuel meaningful changes. Now is the time to push yourself beyond your comfort zone and get ahead of the crowd, recommends an executive recruiter in Forbes — but do your research first.
Are You a People Pleaser and Approval Seeker at Work?
U.S. News and World Report talks withSusan Schmitt Winchester, coauthor of the book Healing at Work: A Guide to Using Career Conflicts to Overcome Your Past and Build the Future You Deserve, about why so many of us are people pleasers to our own detriment, and how to break the cycle and say no with grace.