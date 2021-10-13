Marriott and Howard University Address Equity in Hospitality

Author: Casey Gale

Marriott International and Howard University’s inaugural Howard Hospitality Week will gather the Howard University community in Washington, D.C., with hospitality leaders to discuss more diverse and equitable opportunities in the hospitality industry.

Beginning on Oct. 25, the hybrid, five-day program will feature on-campus events for students, including a case competition in which teams of four address unique business challenges. One winning team from both the undergraduate and graduate levels will be awarded with a full scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. The event will also feature educational sessions with in-depth discussions on how hospitality can make a social impact, the meaning of service in hospitality, and more. At the end of Howard Hospitality Week, Marriott will host a LoveTravels summit on campus, which will focus on how the hospitality industry can create leadership talent opportunities for Black students across the U.S.

“Marriott International is proud to collaborate with Howard University to convene this week-long dialogue and series of educational seminars to drive necessary conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Anthony Capuano, Marriott International’s chief executive officer, in a press release. “Howard Hospitality Week is one of the many ways we are challenging ourselves to remove barriers and improve access to career and entrepreneur opportunities at the highest levels.”

The partnership between Howard University and Marriott International kicked off in February, when The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation announced a $20-million endowment for Howard University to create the Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership, which will be housed within the university’s School of Business. The announcement was made shortly after the passing of Marriott International’s former president and chief executive officer, Arne Sorenson.

“From the beginning, our partnership with The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation and Marriott International has been about engaging Howard students in ways that will drive opportunity and impact in the hospitality sector,” Wayne A. I. Frederick, Ph.D., president of Howard University, said in a statement. “This event will serve to inspire and educate Howard students while giving them space to offer ideas and insights that will make a tremendous difference in the industry.”