Leaving Your Event’s Host City Better Because You Were There

After living through a pandemic, conference participants will be more apt to lean towards conferences that align with their beliefs and passions.

Author: Dave Lutz, CMP

Editor’s note: Renowned anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall has said of the climate crisis, “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” With that in mind, we are dedicating the upcoming edition of Convene fully — our first single-topic issue — to the climate crisis, and what the business events industry is doing to address this global challenge. This article will appear in the November/December print issue.

According to The New York Times, living with the pandemic “has pushed us to reckon with our deepest questions … [about] how we make meaning of our time on this earth.” In particular, COVID-19 has brought the issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), social responsibility, and wellness to the fore.

A number of Velvet Chainsaw’s consulting clients have made social responsibility a cornerstone of their conference strategy — with the desire “to leave the host city better because we were there.” When you adopt a strategic objective like that for your conference, it leaves room for creativity in achieving that desired outcome. Here are some suggestions.

Worthy Causes

Work closely with your local chapter or DMO to identify two or three local charities or causes that you’d like to help. Selecting multiple recipients increases the chances of aligning with your attendees’ passions.

To encourage more participation and to make a bigger difference, vary the community-service projects from being very hands-on — like helping in the construction of a Habitat for Humanity home — to encouraging micro-volunteering by having an on-site area for volunteers to stuff hygiene kits for the homeless or women’s shelters. Enable participants to make micro-donations and work on finding a sponsor to match donations for a charity in need.

In addition, with food waste such a significant issue — studies show that as much as 40 percent of the global food supply is wasted — inquire with your host hotels and convention centers on what food banks or groups are most in need, and work with them on making excess food donations from your events.

The Three Rs

We all know the importance of recycling and diverting plastic, paper, glass, and aluminum from landfills. Meeting professionals can make an even greater impact by increasing their focus on the other two other Rs:

Reuse — Ask your convention center or hotel if they have a green purchasing program and eco-friendly items like bamboo plates. The Phoenix Convention Center has an inventory of 31,000 KI Daylight chairs made from recycled car battery casings and seatbelts — something most conference attendees would appreciate knowing.

Reduce — The best way to think about reducing is to apply the tenets of the sharing economy. Make sure you select aisle carpet that has been, or will be, used by multiple shows. Find out if a conference being held before or after yours could share staging, directional signage, or other resources. Encourage your vendors to help identify opportunities for reducing waste, like using digital signage instead of foam core.

READ “The Recycling Problem: A Feel-Good Story That’s Too Good to Be True” at EARTHDAY.ORG to better understand the truths around recycling.

Don’t Boycott, Help Heal

Years ago, I facilitated focus groups with association executives around boycotting destinations. This was shortly after the killings of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, in 2012, and Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. Following those shootings, a number of association conferences pulled out of — or dropped from their consideration — nearby Orlando and St. Louis as meeting destinations.

One of the focus group participants said something that really resonated with me: “Instead of boycotting their destination, my leadership wants to do everything they can to help the healing.”

What if we apply this mentality to destinations that have recently passed laws that we find appalling, instead of boycotting them? How can our organizations become advocates for good — and be a part of the healing?

Dave Lutz, CMP, is managing director of Velvet Chainsaw Consulting.