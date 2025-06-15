How to Build a Trustworthy Event

Nearly 400 professionals who attend events told 360 Live Media about what makes them trust — and distrust — events.

Author: Jack Macleod

Every day, we are flooded with information. Newsletters, articles, reports, and social-media updates compete for our attention. Most of it blurs together. Very little breaks through — and even less earns real trust.

That’s where events stand out. Industry events are more than just opportunities to network, learn, and stay ahead of trends. They’ve become one of the last places where people trust the information they receive. Trust plays a critical role in determining whether someone attends — beyond practical considerations like cost, location, and format — and how engaged they are once on site. And it’s not just a nice-to-have. It’s what drives people to register, engage, and come back again.

Trust is Scarce. Events Are the Exception.

Trust in American institutions is at a historic low. Pew Research Center reports that only 16 percent of Americans trust the federal government to do what’s right most of the time, down from 77 percent in the 1960s. Gallup reports only 32 percent trust the media. Even interpersonal trust is eroding, with fewer than one in three people believing that most others can be trusted, compared to nearly half in the 1970s.

But in our recent national survey of 383 professionals who attended a major industry conference within the past year, nearly 73 percent said they trust what they hear at in-person events more than what they get from peer discussions, email newsletters, or news websites.

That’s a signal. Events offer something professionals are craving: credible, experience-based insights they can actually use.

So, What Builds Trust?

Trust isn’t built through flashy keynotes or a slick website. It’s built through assets that professionals notice and remember. When people walk into a session, scan the agenda, or hear a speaker for the first time, they’re making quick judgments. Is this credible? Is this useful? Is this for me? In our research, professionals told us exactly what earns their trust:

Credible speakers — Nearly half of the respondents said that speaker credibility is a primary reason they trust event content. It’s not about name recognition. It’s about hearing from people with real-world experience, who know what it’s like to be in the room, who solve problems, and can share what works.

— Nearly half of the respondents said that speaker credibility is a primary reason they trust event content. It’s not about name recognition. It’s about hearing from people with real-world experience, who know what it’s like to be in the room, who solve problems, and can share what works. Reputable host organizations — 45 percent said the reputation of the host organization or sponsor boosts their confidence in the information. Associations have a unique advantage here, but only if they make their mission, values, and standards visible.

— 45 percent said the reputation of the host organization or sponsor boosts their confidence in the information. Associations have a unique advantage here, but only if they make their mission, values, and standards visible. Live interaction — 58 percent indicated that opportunities for direct interaction with speakers, such as sessions that include Q&A, boosts their confidence in the information shared. About 44 percent of professionals trust content more when they can ask questions during the event, and 42 percent value the ability to engage with speakers directly. Trust grows in those moments where attendees feel like participants, not just observers.

— 58 percent indicated that opportunities for direct interaction with speakers, such as sessions that include Q&A, boosts their confidence in the information shared. About 44 percent of professionals trust content more when they can ask questions during the event, and 42 percent value the ability to engage with speakers directly. Trust grows in those moments where attendees feel like participants, not just observers. Transparency — Professionals are wary of spin, selective data use, and biased narratives. Endorsements from reputable associations, which 45 percent of respondents cite as increasing trust, carry significant weight. Transparency about data sources, research methods, and speaker affiliations can further reinforce trust. The more organizers are open about the “why” and “how” behind the content, the more credible your event becomes.

Trust Leads to Engagement. Engagement Drives Results.

Trust isn’t the end goal; it’s the starting point. When professionals believe in the value of the event, they’re not just more likely to attend. They’re more likely to use what they learn. Those who trust the event are more likely to engage deeply, return in the future, and recommend it to others.

Here’s what happens after attending high-trust events:

46 percent share what they learned in conversations with colleagues.

45 percent lead informal or formal training back at their organizations.

41 percent give internal presentations.

41 percent follow up with contacts or leads they met onsite.

These aren’t passive behaviors. They reflect ownership and application. Building trust is not a one-time effort. It’s earned through consistent, high-quality experiences, and clear communication over time.

The Flip Side: What Breaks Trust

Just as certain elements build trust, others can erode it quickly. And once trust is lost, it’s hard to recover. Professionals won’t spend time or money on events they don’t believe in, so they scrutinize whether an event is worth it.

Here’s what stops them from attending:

Content doesn’t feel relevant.

The value isn’t clearly communicated.

The speakers or host organization don’t seem credible.

How to Build Trust Into Every Event

You don’t need to overhaul your entire strategy to build trust — you just need to be intentional. Start by focusing on what matters most to your professionals. The messages you send before, during, and after the event shape perception.

Here’s how to design for trust:

Choose speakers with real-world expertise, not just name recognition.

Reinforce credibility through endorsements and transparency.

Make interactive formats a priority and let attendees shape the conversation.

Support sessions with credible, clearly sourced data.

Maintain a consistent experience across every touchpoint.

When trust becomes a design principle, it shows. Attendees come away feeling informed, respected, and connected. And they come back the next year ready for more.

Jack Macleod is president of marketing, strategy, and experience agency 360 Live Media.