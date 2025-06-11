People on the Move

Helen Scroggs

The ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau, the destination marketing organization for the cities of College Park, Hapeville, and Union City, Georgia, has appointed Helen Scroggs as sales manager, responsible for supporting meetings and group business. Scroggs brings 20 years of sales, meeting, and event management experience to the role, and was most recently a member of the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau destination services team. Prior to that, she served as convention registration manager for the International Woodworking Fair LLC.

Lesley Pincombe

Rogers Centre Ottawa has appointed experienced convention and event industry professional Lesley Pincombe as its new President & CEO, responsible for cultivating stakeholder relationships and leading the venue’s team to ensure excellence and innovation. She previously served as vice president of sales, business, and major events at Ottawa Tourism.

Ed Simon

Visit Florida Keys & Key West has appointed Ed Simon as Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. With more than three decades of expertise in travel and tourism and a deep and powerful network of industry relationships, Simon is poised to further position the Florida Keys & Key West as a premier global travel destination.

Simon will be responsible for driving the strategic direction of both sales and business development efforts, with a focus on leisure sales, group meetings, events, and long-term partnerships — all to benefit the Florida Keys community.

Simon previously served as Executive Vice President for Visit Lauderdale (the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau) where he led the sales, sports business development, and destination services divisions. His efforts played a pivotal role in growing the nationwide sales team, preparing them for the expansion of the Broward County Convention Center.