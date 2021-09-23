People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Angela Nelson

Angela Nelson has joined Travel Portland’s senior leadership team as vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). She comes to Travel Portland from Experience Grand Rapids, where she worked locally and nationally to advance DEI initiatives in the hospitality industry. Since 2017, Nelson has served as the vice president of Multicultural Business Development at Experience Grand Rapids, where she developed and oversaw community engagement, workforce development, and DEI programming.

Kristin Richeimer

Kristin Richeimer, CAE, DES, has been named interim CEO of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). Richeimer, who has nearly 20 years of association management experience to her position, joined the IASLC in 2010 as its first director of membership and since 2019, she has served as chief experience officer. The association’s board is continuing the search for a permanent CEO.

Joel Hanson

CWT has appointed Joel Hanson as senior director of global innovation business development. He will serve as the steward for CWT’s innovation process and will be responsible for incubating, building, and delivering innovative products and services to clients. Hanson first joined CWT as the company’s global senior writer before spending the last six years as CWT’s senior product incubation manager.

Michelle Castady Orlando and Ana Lampas

Ethos Events Collective is expanding its national presence by adding offices in Chicago and Las Vegas. The organization has also added two event management leaders to its team: Michelle Castady Orlando, DMCP, and Ana Lampas. Castady Orlando serves as principal, Midwest, while Lampas works on Ethos’ business development team.