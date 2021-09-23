There was much confusion during the onset of COVID and the cancellations that followed. Should venues be flexible? Are planners obligated to fulfill their contracts although the event could not take place? With time, practices and rulings have been defined in the business of events. Steven A. Adelman joins us to outline the responsibilities of all parties that now enter into an event contract from health and safety requirements to cancellation policies.

