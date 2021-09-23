News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Amid the Great Resignation, 5 Ways to Keep Employees Happy
Inc. shares takeaways from Johnny C. Taylor, president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and author of the new book Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval, on how to effectively recruit, manage, and retain employees, especially during times of immense stress (COVID, anyone?).
Nine Skills to Help You Become an ‘Energizer’ at Work
Energizers are those employees who inspire others simply by paying attention, writes career expert Rob Cross at CNBC.com, and they are three to four times more likely to get promoted faster and receive top performance reviews. Are you ready to be an energizer?
The Way We View Free Time Is Making Us Less Happy
Leisure time is the prize, right? Enjoying that time — or savoring that coveted end goal — should come naturally. As BBC reports, though, research shows that both having and deciding how to spend leisure time can be very stressful. Which begs the question: Have we forgotten how to enjoy free time?
How to Reward Great Work More Fairly
When high achievers are rewarded for good work by getting more work piled on, they don’t always see it as being granted more opportunities. They often feel they are being penalized — and poor performers are getting away with less work. Five learning and development leaders from top companies explain to Forbes how managers can be more equitable in rewarding good work.