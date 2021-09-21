PCMA Webinar: What Does Hybrid Mean to PCMA?

PCMA has held a virtual component to their major annual meetings, Convening Leaders and EduCon, for years. However, this year, hybrid took on a new meaning for our organization. In the past, we typically streamed on-site sessions to the digital audience and were sure to have support from our team on the digital platform in the form of chat moderators and assistance where needed within the platform. The pandemic grew the need for a digital presence, and therefore grew the need for digital support for both our speakers and audience. In this session, we will discuss the meaning of hybrid events to PCMA now vs, the past and how we plan to plan our events in the future.

