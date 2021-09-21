As Economy Reopens, Groups360 Focuses on Renewed Messaging

With event planners eager to get back to servicing and attending events — while prioritizing new safety precautions and protocols — Groups360, the Tennessee-based online marketplace for event planners, has championed a new primary message: “The switch is on.”

It’s far more than marketing-speak or a catchy slogan.

As the economy slowly re-opens and planners are continuing to source and book, Groups360 is poised to relaunch meetings and events by using powerful new technology tools that save planners time and money. Which is why the redesign of Groups360’s GroupSync platform — announced in early 2021 in partnership with Hilton, Omni, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and others — is particularly noteworthy, especially as the world continues to navigate an ever-evolving “new normal”.

Enhanced features of the GroupSync platform include a new menu design, a quick search feature, new filters, the ability to display monetary rates in multiple currencies, and the ability for additional hotel users to receive notifications on requests-for-proposal leads and new instant bookings.

It all stands to reason as the event planning industry has long been plagued by an inefficient booking process for 40 years. It’s among the reasons longtime industry execs David Kloeppel and Kemp Gallineau launched Groups360 in 2014 in the first place — to always change with the time.

Explained Gallineau, CEO of Groups360: “We believe that the future of booking meetings will be direct and online, especially for smaller and less complicated events. Our collaboration with many of the world’s largest hotel brands — as with all our hotel partners — will extend throughout the U.S. and Canada in 2021.”

Groups360 is in full-speed-ahead mode — understanding their global reach.

Added Gallineau: “Our company exists to empower event planners with integrated supplier technology that simplifies group bookings.”

For more about the most trusted marketplace for meetings, visit www.groups360.com.