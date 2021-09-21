Student Insight Series – September

You never know when a casual coffee chat could change the course of your career. Networking is one of the best ways to find a new job, but it’s also an effective and exciting way to keep expanding your connections, even when you’re not job hunting.
Session Objectives
- Secure answers to your questions by a group of seasoned event professionals
- Learn about different sectors of the events industry
- Collaborate with other PCMA Student Members
Information
- Duration: 01:22:33
- Date: 09/21/2021
- Speakers: