Live Q&A: Building World-Class Digital Communities

In 2022 events will drive the creation of rich digital communities for professionals everywhere. How do you attract an audience to your community? How do you engage them before, during, and after your events? What do successful communities have in common? Learn from community and content expert Mia Masson, who keeps 13,000 event professionals engaged in “Evolve”, Swapcard’s online community.

This webinar will use Zoom’s live transcription feature for captioning.

EIC Status: Submitted

Domain A: Strategic Planning

Clock Hours: 0.5

