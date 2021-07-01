People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Genevieve Lim

Genevieve Lim has been promoted to director of MICE management at Marina Bay Sands. Lim joined Marina Bay Sands as an opening team member in September 2009 as a sales manager. Over the years, she has been instrumental in Singapore’s successful bids for large key association meetings such as Million Dollar Round Table, World Congress of Anaesthesiologists, and the Para Games amongst other mega conventions.

In her new role, Lim will undertake key strategic planning responsibilities in the business management of MICE “as we conceptualize, create, and execute new revenue streams to grasp the opportunities that this increasingly omnichannel industry offers us,” said Marina Bay Sands’ vice president, conventions and exhibitions, Ong Wee Min, CEM, CMP.

Oscar Cerezales

MCI has appointed Oscar Cerezales as chief strategy officer. In this position, Cerezales will guide MCI’s strategy, alliances, and partnerships to support clients’ go-to-market plans, transformation, and growth. He will also be responsible for driving and integrating hybrid business models, technology, sustainability, and creative solutions that enable organizations to excel. Cerezales has worked for MCI for almost 15 years across the globe.

Shane Fortner

Shane Fortner has joined Virgin Hotels Nashville as director of sales. Fortner will oversee and supervise the sales and catering team at Virgin Hotels Nashville and ensure revenue goals for the property are met. He brings 15 years of experience in the Nashville hospitality industry to his new role. Fortner previously served as area sales manager for Loews Hotels in Nashville.

Ruba Taha

Ruba Taha has been promoted to director of marketing and communications at Grand Hyatt Amman in Jordan after five years at the property. She first joined the hotel as the marketing and communications manager. In her previous role, she prepared and managed the annual marketing budget, grew the online and offline presence of the hotel, and worked with sales.

Arthur Burrell

The Four Points by Sheraton Tucson Airport has named Arthur Burrell as its director of sales and marketing. Burrell will oversee business development activities, developing marketing plans, and overall implementation of a strategic sales approach. He has more than 15 years of hospitality experience, having previously served as the director of sales and marketing at the Hyatt Place Tucson Airport.

Jamie Rice

Jamie Rice, CMP, has been named director of sales and tourism at National Harbor. She is responsible for leading the implementation of sales strategies and expanding on membership and strategic alliances. Rice is also responsible for selling National Harbor to the meetings and group travel markets. Previously, Rice held positions with convention bureaus in Rochester, New York; Baltimore, Maryland; Toronto, Canada; and Raleigh, North Carolina. She also worked with PCMA and Freeman Companies.