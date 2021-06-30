Columbus is Open and Ready for Your Next Business Event

The worldwide pandemic may have kept business leaders distanced, but it didn’t keep them still. A prime example is Columbus, where construction and expansion of new, innovative meeting spaces never slowed down.

Columbus venues opened this year include Lower.com Field, home to 2020 MLS Cup Champions the Columbus Crew in the Arena District and AC Hotel Columbus next to North Market Downtown. And expected by January 2022, the expansion of headquarter hotel Hilton Columbus Downtown to 1,000 rooms continues.

Columbus is looking to the future, and the coming years hold promise for this city of opportunity. Among these will be serving as host city for the PCMA Convening Leaders global education and networking event in 2023. PCMA cites Columbus as a “smart city of the future” that consistently ranks among the top cities in the U.S. to visit.

PCMA Convening Leaders 2023 will meet at Columbus’ award-winning, 1.8-millon-square-foot Greater Columbus Convention Center, boasting 373,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space and 75 meeting rooms. The PCMA Convening Leaders event is a gathering of thousands of global business event professionals, offering networking and expert insights into the latest industry innovations.

Columbus has a wide range of attractive assets to offer event professionals. Among these are easy access to venues, plenty of offsite entertainment, a berth of intellectual capital and more. Best of all, Columbus’ Midwest location means it’s just a day’s drive or one-hour flight from more than half of the U.S. population.

Experience Columbus strives to be the leading force in creating and revealing the best of the Columbus experience to the world. Our team can assist event planners in locating attractive properties that meet their needs. Our services go above and beyond, including engagement, management, budgeting and more.

Learn more about planning your next event in Columbus at ExperienceColumbus.com/meet.